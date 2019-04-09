|
|
Alfred V. Giuliano
Pine Hill - On April 7, 2019, "Fred", age 88. Beloved husband of Shirley R. Giuliano (nee Davis). Survived by children Alfred T. (Mary) Giuliano of Medford, Donna (Edwin) Miller of Avalon, Gary (Linda) of Cedarbrook, Marc (Cheryl) of Sewell, and Gregg of Pine Hill; 7 grandchildren Rachel, Bradley, Derek, Christopher, Michael, Brian, and Nicole; and many nieces and nephews. Loving brother of the lates Pete, John and Eva. Fred was the son of Italian immigrant parents and was born and raised in Camden, NJ. Later he spent the majority of his life in Pine Hill, NJ and was an active member at St. Edward's Church. He retired after 41 years of service at RCA. Fred was a devoted husband and father. His faith and family were most important to him. He passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning 9-10:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019