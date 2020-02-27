Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Runnemede - Alfred W. Strater, on February 26, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 85. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Baitinger) for 62 years. Devoted father of Gary (Donna), Gordon, and Jennifer Giumarello (Samuel). Loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of Joseph Strater and Pearl Cox. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alfred proudly served with the US Air Force. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am Monday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078 or Runnemede Senior Citizens Club, c/o Lee Mikulski, 24 S. Read Avenue, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
