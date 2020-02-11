|
|
Alfreda V. Litwa
Berlin - On February 9, 2020, Alfreda Victoria Litwa (nee Czyzyk), age 95, of Berlin, NJ, formerly of Camden and Sicklerville, passed away peacefully with her family beside her.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred M. Litwa for 37 years. Devoted mother of her two daughters, Lorraine Briglia and her husband Frank, and Robin Litwa and her husband Greg Kowalick. Proud grandmother of Lauren Pryzbylkowski and her husband Peter, Alison Abay and her husband Jeremy, and Kelli Kowalick. Loving great grandmother of Emma and Ava Pryzbylkowski. Dear sister of Madeline Wells and her late siblings Stanley, Katherine, Edward, Raymond, Dorothy and Marion.
Mrs. Litwa worked at Radio Condenser in Camden and Curtis Publishing in Philadelphia during her early years and later at West Jersey Virtua Hospital in Camden for 20 years, retiring in 1989 from medical records. Alfreda was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph's Polish Church in Camden and member of the Polish American Citizens Club of Camden Co.. She loved to dance and was proud to have travelled across the US with her friends, but her greatest treasure in life was her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation at 9 AM on Saturday, February 15 at St. Joseph's Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11 AM. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions in Alfreda's memory to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Arrangements and supervision by CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME of Runnemede. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020