Alice Agnes Gallagher



Somerdale - Beloved by many, Alice Agnes Cassady Gallagher departed this earth peacefully Tuesday, June 16th, at The Samaritan Center, Voorhees, New Jersey, after enjoying a long and prosperous life with her family and friends. Born on New Year's Eve 1938, Alice began her journey in life in Roanoke, Virginia, moving to New Jersey as a young girl. It was in Camden, New Jersey, that she met Park T. Gallagher, the great love of her life, and married him on September 30, 1959. Park departed for Heaven on April 15, 2011. Alice worked at a bank in her youth and later in electronics, but her true passion became her collectibles - including dolls, bears, music and graphics - and her relationship with Jesus Christ. She enjoyed the flea markets, yard sales and exploring during day trips, and Alice loved telling others about the love of her Savior. Her two daughters, Donna Lee Gallagher Godsell and Alice Anne Gallagher, will miss her dearly, as will her adopted son, Eamonn Godsell. She is also survived by two granddaughters, six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Cathy Sloss, Michael Cassady, Sandra Friel and Rhonda Cassady. Her dear sister Evelyn Viskovich departed for Heaven in 2017. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Amanda Stiles and Tara Kabbeko; grandchildren, Bryce, Aden, Reece, Tristan, Emily, and Mollie; and one great-great granddaughter, Willow. People who knew Alice easily came to love her kind heart and generous spirit. She was always full of laughter, wisdom and kindness, and her light on this earth will be sorely missed, yet her family rejoices to know she is in Heaven and they will see her again one day.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store