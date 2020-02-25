Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Boland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Ann Boland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Ann Boland Obituary
Alice Ann Boland

Mickleton - (nee Corradetti), on February 24, 2020. Age 66. Beloved mother of Gerard, Jr. (Michelle), James (Leslie), Colleen Westenberger (Joseph) and Brian (Nicole). Loving grandmother of Gavin, Emily, Caden, James, Jr., Brennan, Anthony, Shannon, Molly, Ethan, Keira, Owen and Lucella. Dear sister of Alfred, Jr., (Karen), John (Ofelia), Loretta Morris (Tom) and Maria Dwyer (John). She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday 8:15 - 9:15 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Wilshire Ave., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 am, The Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Donations in Alice's memory may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -