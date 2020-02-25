|
|
Alice Ann Boland
Mickleton - (nee Corradetti), on February 24, 2020. Age 66. Beloved mother of Gerard, Jr. (Michelle), James (Leslie), Colleen Westenberger (Joseph) and Brian (Nicole). Loving grandmother of Gavin, Emily, Caden, James, Jr., Brennan, Anthony, Shannon, Molly, Ethan, Keira, Owen and Lucella. Dear sister of Alfred, Jr., (Karen), John (Ofelia), Loretta Morris (Tom) and Maria Dwyer (John). She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday 8:15 - 9:15 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Wilshire Ave., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 am, The Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA.
Donations in Alice's memory may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020