Gloucester - There is a bright light in the heavens today as we announce the passing of Alice Bloss of Gloucester City. She passed away on March 21st in the comfort of her home with her family. Born July 17, 1939, Alice was the daughter of the late Mary and Edward Gillespie and sister of the late Bernice Grossaint. She grew up in Audubon Park not far from where she shared her home with her husband of 35 yrs. Fred Bloss. She had 3 children Amy, Kathleen & Frank Bottalico, 7 stepchildren Jeanette, Dill, Fred Jr, Linda, Julia, Edward, Mindy & their spouses. Alice also had lots of grandchildren & Greatgrandchildren. She cherished and was devoted to them.
Alice worked at RCA for years and had a successful career as an outside sales representative in the 2-way radio industry.
She was a wonderful cook and loved bringing her family together to enjoy the holidays. Christmas Eve was filled with lots of delicious food and holiday traditions. She loved to read, garden and was an avid study of history and politics. Alice and Fred loved their Monday night's out dancing with friends and their happy hour afternoons listening to The Blues. She used to say, "Why limit Happy Hour to just an Hour!"
Alice's will be cremated & services will be announced at a later date due to the restrictions that have been put in place. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020