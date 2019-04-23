|
Alice D. Scott
Mount Laurel NJ - Alice Elizabeth Denz Scott August 16, 1929 - April 20 , 2019 Alice Scott (89) from Mount Laurel New Jersey passed away peacefully on Saturday morning April 20, 2019 at Harmony Village in Moorestown, New Jersey. She was a loving and devoted mother survived by her seven children Ann Conlin (George), James Scott (Cindy), Barbara Scott-Grysavage (Peter), Sherrie Scott, Dave Scott (Lisa), Guy Scott (Sandy) and Stacy Scott (Maureen) and a proud grandmother to 15 grandchildren Amy, Bobby, Wesley, Julie, Sam, Scott, Danny, Kelly, Rachael, Andrew, Kyle, Alicia, Hanna , Colleen, Sean and 2 great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Michael. The daughter of Molly and Terrence Denz she was born on August 16, 1929 in Buffalo NY and grew up in East Aurora New York. She fell in love with her high school sweetheart Guy W. Scott (predeceased) and married in 1949. She raised her family in East Aurora until moving to Mount Laurel New Jersey in 1974. She was an active member of the Mount Laurel Garden club for over 20 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of America for many years. She loved roses and caring for elderly. Hobbies included gardening, baking,crocheting, canning, refinishing furniture. She was influential in establishing a family owned business (Laurel Oak Garden Center in Marlton, New Jersey). Alice was especially known for her warm smile, kind heart and arms filled with baked goods and roses which she generously gifted to all. We love you mom and will miss you everyday. Say hello to Dad for us.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019