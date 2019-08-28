|
|
Alice Damiano
Pompton Plains & Mt. Laurel, NJ - DAMIANO, Alice. (nee Behr). On August 27, 2019 was reunited with her beloved husband of 60 years, the late Victor Damiano. Of Pompton Plains, NJ formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Age 86. Dedicated mother of Mark Damiano and Kim (Ken) Frain. Loving grandmother of Allison and Caroline Frain. Caring sister of Ruth, Carrie and Harry. Alice will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday August 29th from 9-10:30 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019