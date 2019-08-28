Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Damiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Damiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Damiano Obituary
Alice Damiano

Pompton Plains & Mt. Laurel, NJ - DAMIANO, Alice. (nee Behr). On August 27, 2019 was reunited with her beloved husband of 60 years, the late Victor Damiano. Of Pompton Plains, NJ formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Age 86. Dedicated mother of Mark Damiano and Kim (Ken) Frain. Loving grandmother of Allison and Caroline Frain. Caring sister of Ruth, Carrie and Harry. Alice will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday August 29th from 9-10:30 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now