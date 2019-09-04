Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Schetter Funeral Home
304 W. Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Schetter Funeral Home
304 W. Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ
Alice E. "Betty" Kaczmarek

Alice E. "Betty" Kaczmarek Obituary
Alice E. "Betty" Kaczmarek

Woodbury -

Alice E. "Betty" Kaczmarek, age 97, died August 31, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Stanley Kaczmarek. Loving aunt to James Bush (Carol) of Lititz, PA; Donna Dzurenda (William) of Barrington, NJ and Timothy Bush of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted great aunt of Julie Bush Byler (Joseph); Jenna Bush and Michelle Dzurenda. Dear sister in law of James Bush (the late Alma).

Viewing Friday morning 10 to 10:45 AM in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 11 AM. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
