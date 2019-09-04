|
Alice E. "Betty" Kaczmarek
Alice E. "Betty" Kaczmarek, age 97, died August 31, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley Kaczmarek. Loving aunt to James Bush (Carol) of Lititz, PA; Donna Dzurenda (William) of Barrington, NJ and Timothy Bush of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted great aunt of Julie Bush Byler (Joseph); Jenna Bush and Michelle Dzurenda. Dear sister in law of James Bush (the late Alma).
Viewing Friday morning 10 to 10:45 AM in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 11 AM. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019