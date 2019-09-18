Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Givnish of Maple Shade
600 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church
42 W. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ
Alice F. McCarthy


1939 - 2019
Alice F. McCarthy Obituary
Alice F. McCarthy

Moorestown - Alice F. McCarthy (nee Dougherty), 80, resident of Moorestown, NJ, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday morning September 13, 2019.

Alice was born and raised in NJ and was a Moorestown resident for over 60 years. She is best remembered for her love of birds and her undeniable devotion to the Blessed Mother.

Alice F. McCarthy was the beloved wife of James McCarthy, Jr. of 61 years. Alice was a proud and loving mother to her 5 children Dennis McCarthy(Linda), Kathleen Trachtenberg(Steven), James McCarthy(Joyce), Mary Stefano(James), and Aileen Cawley(Tucker). She was incredibly devoted to her twelve grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Ryan, Laura, Julie, Brianna, Kristin, Rachel, Brigid, Katie, Finn, and Claire. She also had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Avery, Liam, Josie, and Nora. Alice is also survived by her sister Betty, her brother Raymond (Carol), and many friends.

A gathering of family and friends for Alice F. McCarthy will be held at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 on Saturday 9/21/2019 from 9:30-11:30am. Following the visitation a memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057 beginning at 12pm. An interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Alice please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Medford NJ by visiting www.svdpusa.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019
