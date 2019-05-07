|
|
Alice J. Farrell
Blackwood - Alice J. Farrell, of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Farrell, Sr.. Loving mother of Judith Weiserth (William) of Gloucester Township, NJ, and Thomas Farrell, Jr. (Arlene) of Blackwood, NJ. Proud grandmother of Carrie, Judilyn, Jennifer, Dan, Ed, and Paul; and great grandmother of Hailey, Layla, Tommy, and Ella.
Alice worked for Gloucester Township Public Schools for twenty three years, retiring in 1993. She was a lifelong member of Chews United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Always Young Senior Club.
Viewing will be held privately, however, there will be a celebration of life service held at a later date at Chews United Methodist Church, 319 N Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to Chews United Methodist Church, 319 N Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019