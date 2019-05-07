Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice J. Farrell


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice J. Farrell Obituary
Alice J. Farrell

Blackwood - Alice J. Farrell, of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Farrell, Sr.. Loving mother of Judith Weiserth (William) of Gloucester Township, NJ, and Thomas Farrell, Jr. (Arlene) of Blackwood, NJ. Proud grandmother of Carrie, Judilyn, Jennifer, Dan, Ed, and Paul; and great grandmother of Hailey, Layla, Tommy, and Ella.

Alice worked for Gloucester Township Public Schools for twenty three years, retiring in 1993. She was a lifelong member of Chews United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Always Young Senior Club.

Viewing will be held privately, however, there will be a celebration of life service held at a later date at Chews United Methodist Church, 319 N Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to Chews United Methodist Church, 319 N Black Horse Pike, Glendora, NJ 08029. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earle Funeral Home
Download Now