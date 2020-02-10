Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice J. Quinn

Alice J. Quinn Obituary
Alice J. Quinn

Atco, NJ - Alice J. Quinn, age 84, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to Edward Quinn. Loving mother of David Quinn. Dear sister of Louis Constantine and the late Judy Doyle.

Alice was born in Chicago, IL and was a longtime resident of Berlin, NJ, before moving to the Fountains at Cedar Parke. She received her master's degree from LaSalle College. Alice enjoyed teaching, and started teaching in elementary school before moving on to teach at Camden Catholic High School for 18 years. Alice and her husband also taught religious education courses and tutored students together.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Fountains at Cedar Parke, 114 Hayes Mill Rd., Atco, NJ. A short reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
