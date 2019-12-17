|
|
Alice J. Wooden-Kelly
MARLTON - Alice J. Wooden-Kelly passed away on December 4, 2019. She was 76. Beloved wife of William J. Kelly. Loving mother of Amanda Wooden (John Enyeart) and Sean Wooden (Anastacia). Step-mother of William Kelly (Tonya), Pete Kelly (Chanin), and Charlotte Kelly (Heidi Cash). Proud grandmother of Aidan Wooden-Enyeart; Tatiana, Alexander, Sophia, and Maria Wooden; Patrick, Lauren, and Daniel Kelly; and Anna Kate and Jackson Kelly. Also survived by her step-sister, Carol Ascherfeld, cousins, Nancy Gozdeck, Dick Besemer, and Mary O'Donnell, and sister-in-law Shirley Wooden. Alice's first husband, Harry Wooden passed in 1989.
Alice grew up in the Washington, D.C. area, Ithaca, New York, and Vienna & Innsbruck, Austria, and lived her entire adult life in the Philadelphia area. She was the most selfless person we have ever known. Always helpful to everyone she knew, she was committed to public service in a variety of ways. After graduating with a B.S. in industrial labor relations from Cornell University in 1965, she chose to work in the non-profit sphere for the National Board of Medical Examiners for 35 years, where she was Director of Administration and Executive Secretary to the Board. Upon retirement, Alice became fully engrossed in community work, volunteering for more than a decade as a chaplain aide at Virtua Memorial Hospital (Mt. Holly), as a senior worker for CONTACT crisis hotline, and in various roles for Christ Presbyterian Church and the Presbytery of West Jersey. She served as Moderator for the Presbytery and Treasurer for her church. Alice also traveled with Bill on projects for Living Waters for the World, helping to build drinking water and solar power systems. She developed a strong interest in social justice and politics, regularly volunteering for increasingly progressive campaigns. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday December 21st from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Christ Presbyterian Church, 515 Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memorial Service will begin at 1:00PM (after a light lunch from 12-1). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to either: Contact of Burlington County, P.O. Box 333, Moorestown, NJ 08057 (www.contactburlco.org) or Christ Presbyterian Church, 515 E Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Rose Van Keuren, Memo: Kenya
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019