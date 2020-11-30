Alice Nina KalustyanMarlton - Alice Nina Kalustyan (nee Bedrosian), of Marlton, previously of Moorestown. Passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Berdj Kalustyan. Devoted mother of Raymond Kalustyan (Karen Marchese), Gary Kalustyan (Carol), and Kara Posey. Dear sister of Lita Nersesian and the late Christine Najarian, Sonia Topalian, and Dorothy Missirlian. Loving grandmother of Kalie Kalustyan (Dan Curtis), Kimberly Patruskey (Jordan), Kyle Posey (Meryl), Kevin Kalustyan (Caitlin), Gregory Posey (Olivia), Geena Posey, Carter Kalustyan, and Kendall Kalustyan. Caring great grandmother of Madison Patruskey, Layla Patruskey, Will Posey, Quinn Kalustyan, and Thomas Posey. A private service will be held at Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held in the late spring to celebrate Alice's life.