Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Alice Schwartz
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Road
Sewell, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Road
Sewell, NJ
Sewell - Alice Schwartz (nee Labencki), on June 17, 2019, of Sewell; formerly of Washington Twp. Age 75. Beloved wife of Frank Schwartz for 57 years. Devoted mother of Tracey Trotto (Nick), Kristie Delargey (John), and Frank Schwartz III (Jennifer). Loving grandmother of Kevin, Nicholas, Anthony, Kelly, and the late Alicia and great grandmother of Isaiah. Dear sister of the late Albert Getz. Survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy Getz and nieces and nephews. Alice was a volunteer at Kennedy in Washington Twp. for over 20 years. There will be a viewing from 9:45am to 11:45am Friday at Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. Funeral Mass 12 noon at the Church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019
