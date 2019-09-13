Services
Alice Souder

Blackwood - Alice Souder passed away on September 6, 2019 at Temple Hospital Suddenly from Sarcoma Cancer at the age of 23. She was surrounded by her loving parents Beverly Souder and Joseph Beehler Sr, also her husband Morgan Jasaitis, She is also survived by her Brother, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Cousins. Arrangements are under Fertig Funeral Home Mullica Hill N.J.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made towards her medical expenses at Facebook: Alice Jasaitis or Souder.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 13, 2019
