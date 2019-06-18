|
Aliki Soubasis (nee Pappadatos)
Cherry Hill - Aliki Soubasis (nee Pappadatos) of Cherry Hill, NJ, died June 15, 2019. Age 80. Beloved wife of Paul Soubasis. Loving mother of John Soubasis (Nancy) and Venetia Fanourgakis (Michael). Devoted grandmother of AvaMonet Soubasis, Aliki Fanourgakis and Nikonia Fanourgakis. Viewing Thursday morning 9:30 to 11:15AM in St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church 615 Mercer Street, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 11:30. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019