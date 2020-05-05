|
Allan P. Buecker, Sr.
Allan P. Buecker, Sr. age 81, formerly of Oaklyn, passed away at Care One of Hamilton on Thursday April 30, 2020.
Mr. Buecker was born in Haddon Twp. and spent his formative years in Audubon before moving to Oaklyn. He contributed to the manpower of our great nation, upholding the ideals of our American freedoms in the United States Army. Mr. Buecker was a printer by trade. He loved spending time with his late wife, Joan, and family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, his dogs, and Philadelphia sports.
Mr. Buecker is the son of the late Walter F. & Mary (nee Mehl) Buecker and widower of his late wife Joan Ann (nee Keating) Buecker. He is survived by his son, Allan P. Buecker, Jr & his wife Renee M. Pozzuoli-Buecker and was the proud grandfather of Sean Buecker and Colin Buecker.
The time-honored tradition of reuniting those we love with nature and the witness of love's reunion will be held privately under the care of Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes, 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn, at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.st.jude.org
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020