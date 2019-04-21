Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan R. "Bob" Beach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allan R. "Bob" Beach Obituary
Allan R. "Bob" Beach

Clementon - On April 19, 2019 Bob, age 82, beloved husband of Jane(nee Riedel) Beach. Survived by children Sharon (Wayne) Hans, Steven, Scott, Brian (Ree) and Ray; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Bob worked for Bell of PA. as a Telephone Technician. He was a member of Woodcrest Fire Co. and Clementon Fire Co (Former Chief). Bob was on the Clementon Ambulance Squad, served as a Deacon at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church and was a security guard for Pine Valley Golf Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday morning 9-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now