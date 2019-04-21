|
Allan R. "Bob" Beach
Clementon - On April 19, 2019 Bob, age 82, beloved husband of Jane(nee Riedel) Beach. Survived by children Sharon (Wayne) Hans, Steven, Scott, Brian (Ree) and Ray; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Bob worked for Bell of PA. as a Telephone Technician. He was a member of Woodcrest Fire Co. and Clementon Fire Co (Former Chief). Bob was on the Clementon Ambulance Squad, served as a Deacon at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church and was a security guard for Pine Valley Golf Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday morning 9-11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019