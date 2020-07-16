1/1
Allen George Black
Allen George Black

Suffolk, VA - Allen George Black, of Suffolk, VA, previously of Moorestown and Maple Shade, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Allen Williams Black and Katherine (Krimmel) Black; he was 88 years old.

Educated at Maple Shade and Moorestown, NJ public schools, Allen was President of the class of 1949 at Moorestown High School and was a 1956 graduate of Upsala College in East Orange, NJ.

He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1950 and received an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Sergeant in 1952.

Allen was a real estate appraiser at Todd Realtors and later as Owner of Todd and Black, Inc., in Cherry Hill, NJ until he retired in 2013. He was a Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI), Senior Residential Appraiser (SRA) and Counselor of Real Estate (CRE).

He was also a long-time volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America in various capacities including President of Burlington County Council BSA and was awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts for his service. Allen was an officer and member of American Legion Post 42 in Moorestown, serving as the Post New Jersey Boys State Chairman and as a New Jersey Boys State trustee for many years. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed attending Trenton Thunder baseball games.

Allen was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Staub) Black who passed away in 1997.

Loving father of: Lynn Black of Durham, NC; Craig Black (Lisa) of Haddonfield, NJ; Susan Black Lewis (Dave) of Moorestown, NJ; and Commander J. Todd Black USN (Ret.) (Linda) of Chesapeake, VA.

Cherished grandfather of: Caitlin, Ryan and Tara Black; Ben and Morgan Trachtman; Harry and Charlotte Lewis.

Dear brother of the late Katherine Black, Maple Shade, NJ, who passed away in 2018.

Allen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

The interment will be at Beverly National Cemetery at a private service.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Allen's family at the Givnish Funeral Home website: Givnish.com

Since Allen was three-time cancer survivor; in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
