Allie Mae Diehl
Pitman - Allie Mae Diehl (nee Freeman) of Pitman, NJ, formerly of Blackwood Terrace, NJ, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late George D. Diehl and the late Lloyd Diehl. Loving mother of Sandra Diehl of Cape May Court House, NJ, the late Susan McCann (John) of Blackwood, NJ, Richard Diehl (Arlene) of Blackwood, NJ, the late Barbara Diehl of Hi-Nella, NJ, and Michael Diehl of Chattanooga, TN. Devoted grandmother of twelve, great-grandmother of twenty one, and great-great-grandmother of four.
Allie was a longtime employee of Kmart in Clementon, NJ. She was a skilled seamstress and had a sewing shop in Blackwood Terrace. Allie inspired a love of flowers and gardening in all of her family.
Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow at St. Bridget's Cemetery in Glassboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 12, 2019