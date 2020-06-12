Alma Weiler
Alma Weiler

Alma Weiler, was born on March 15, 1926 in New York City. She died on May 27, 2020 in Centennial, Colorado. She was 94 and had a wonderful life.

Alma grew up in New York City and Vineland, New Jersey. She married Emil Weiler, Jr. (her husband of 67 years) in 1948, raised her family in Haddonfield and summered in Hammonton.

Alma worked along side Emil at the Horsemen's Cafeteria at Garden State Park. While her daughter and son were growing up, she was active in the PTA, scouting and the Haddon Fortnightly. A member of several bridge groups, she also found time for the Red Hat Society and Questers.

Alma loved to travel, collect antiques, garden and entertain. For many years she skied in the United States, Canada and Europe with the Jersey Skiters. Alma and Emil (deceased) lived in Highlands Ranch, Colorado since 2007.

Alma is survived by her daughter, Linda Weiler of Denver; her son, Emil Weiler III and spouse, Darcy, of St. Paul; her granddaughter, Emilie Weiler of Minneapolis; her sister, Marie Logan and spouse, Don of Colorado Springs; and extended family throughout the United States.

Donations may be made in Alma's memory to Interfaith CareGivers

20 Chestnut Street, First Floor

Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033.

We will always love you, Oma!




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
