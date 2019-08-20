Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wiley Church
99 East Main Street
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
Wiley Church
99 East Main Street
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Almira Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Almira Bowden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Almira Bowden Obituary
Almira Bowden

Marlton - Almira Bowden (nee Schwartz), of Marlton, previously of Cherry Hill, passed away on August 18, 2019, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Bowden. Loving mother of Ruth Coleman (William) and Thomas Bowden (Christine). Caring grandmother of David, Kimberly, and Michael (Nicole). Dear great-grandmother of Josie. Almira was an active member in her church, Cherry Hill Baptist for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, August 22, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Wiley Church, 99 East Main Street, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 11:15am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Almira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now