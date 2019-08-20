|
Almira Bowden
Marlton - Almira Bowden (nee Schwartz), of Marlton, previously of Cherry Hill, passed away on August 18, 2019, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Bowden. Loving mother of Ruth Coleman (William) and Thomas Bowden (Christine). Caring grandmother of David, Kimberly, and Michael (Nicole). Dear great-grandmother of Josie. Almira was an active member in her church, Cherry Hill Baptist for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, August 22, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Wiley Church, 99 East Main Street, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 11:15am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019