Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
New St. Mary's Cemetery
Bellmawr, NJ
Alois Carl Koch Obituary
Alois Carl Koch

Sewell - Alois Carl Koch of Sewell, NJ peacefully passed on Friday April 10, 2020 at the age of 95.

He was a proud Navy Veteran and a Pearl Harbor survivor. He will be missed.

A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Services are private. Once restriction have been lifted, please visit BLAKE-DOLYE.com for the additional upcoming service details. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
