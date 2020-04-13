|
Alois Carl Koch
Sewell - Alois Carl Koch of Sewell, NJ peacefully passed on Friday April 10, 2020 at the age of 95.
He was a proud Navy Veteran and a Pearl Harbor survivor. He will be missed.
A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Services are private. Once restriction have been lifted, please visit BLAKE-DOLYE.com for the additional upcoming service details. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020