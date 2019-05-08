|
Alonzo C. Bonsal
Palmyra - Alonzo C. Bonsal, a lifelong resident of Palmyra, NJ passed away May 6, 2019, at the age of 85.
Lonnie was a Navy veteran and a retired Postal carrier, spending his entire career in his beloved Palmyra. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed his bowling league and watching all Philadelphia sports teams, especially his Phillies and Sixers.
He was preceded in death by his Loving wife, Catherine.
He is survived by his children, Joseph M.(Lori), Daniel J., Maryann Bastian (Brian) and Rosemary DeMirjian (George). His grandchildren: Patrick, Amy, Thomas, Rachel, Sarah, George and Joseph.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit Thursday, May 9 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM and to attend the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 4th St. & Linden Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers please make remembrances in his name to Veteran Charities.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019