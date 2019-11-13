|
Alonzo C. Steadman
Burlington Twp. - On Nov. 10, 2019, Alonzo C. Steadman, age 84. "Pud", as he was affectionately known, was born and raised in Camden, NJ. The son of the late Emma L. Steadman and stepson of the late Earl M. Holmes. Survived by his sons Todd and Vance Williams, his siblings Emma Parris (nee Holmes) and Yvonne Holmes, dedicated niece and caregiver Jennifer Holmes, a host of nieces and nephews, and many loving family members and friends. Pre-deceased by his siblings Roberto Steadman and Lawrence Holmes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 16th, 2019 at PERINCHIEF CHAPELS, 438 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060. Visitation to begin promptly at 12pm with services to follow at 1pm.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mt. Holly
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019