Aloysius Remetei
Westville - Aloysius (Alajos) N. Remetei, 88, of Westville, NJ passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Lajos was born in Budapest, Hungary, on December 5, 1931 to the late Alajos & Rozina Remetei. He began his career at P.S.E.&G in Moorestown, NJ as a lineman and worked his way up to Supervisor of the Underground Department. After 42 years of dedicated service he retired but always looked forward to attending their retiree luncheons.
Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Gabriela Remetei (nee Benderle); devoted father of Eva Christ (Michael) of Mt. Royal, NJ, Maria Remetei (John Glushek) of Westville, NJ, and Gabriela Brown (Philip) of Westville, NJ; loving grandfather of Stephen Remetei-Dixey (Jessica Behr), Nicole Lacy (Douglas), Alexander Christ, and Philip Brown; proud great-grandfather to Everett Lacy; Survived by his sister-in-law Edit Remetei and nephew Zolton of Baja, Hungary; as well as his nephew, Franz Benderle and his niece, Margit Kramer (Richard) of Modling, Austria. Predeceased by his brother Erno Remetei and Brother in Law Franz Benderle (Anita).
Due to Governor Murphy's Executive Order, Lajos' funeral services will be held privately for his family. All are welcome to "attend" his Mass of Christian Burial being live streamed on Friday, May 29 at 10:45 AM on Saint Mary's Church Gloucester City Facebook page. Entombment will be private at New St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Bellmawr.
A public celebration of life for Lajos will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please memo, Aloysius Remetei.
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020