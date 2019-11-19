Services
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
(609) 522-2121
Alton Culp Sr.

Alton Culp Sr. Obituary
Alton Culp, Sr

Cape May Court House - Alton B. Culp, Sr. 90, of Cape May Court House and formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ passed away Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, Pa. he has been a Cape May County resident for many years. Mr. Culp was a veteran of the US Navy, a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, the Wildwood Kiwanis Club and a life member of the Haddon Heights Fire Company.

He is survived by his wife Dawnes nee Bratten, his daughter Naomi ( Bruce), 3 sons Alton B. Jr. ( Judy), Grant D. ( Donna) and Walt A. ( Sheryl) 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. His sister Jean Culp Clark . Funeral services are private. Condolences may be sent tp ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
