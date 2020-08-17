Alvin A. Pearis, Sr.
Washington Twp. - on August 16, 2020. Age 84. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Jackson). Loving father of Alvin Pearis, Jr. (Anne) and Kirsten White (Craig). Devoted grandfather of Alisa Petrunis, Pearis Bellamy and Paul Bellamy, IV.
The family will have a private funeral with military honors to honor Alvin's service to our country.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alvin's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.