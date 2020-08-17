1/
Alvin A. Pearis Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin A. Pearis, Sr.

Washington Twp. - on August 16, 2020. Age 84. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Jackson). Loving father of Alvin Pearis, Jr. (Anne) and Kirsten White (Craig). Devoted grandfather of Alisa Petrunis, Pearis Bellamy and Paul Bellamy, IV.

The family will have a private funeral with military honors to honor Alvin's service to our country.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alvin's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 18, 2020
Sending all of my love to you LS Spesh ❤

Romans 15:13May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Amen
Michele Jackson
Sister
August 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Risky Business - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Sister
August 18, 2020
Sending prayers of love and condolences to the family of my dear sister Kirsten White. May the peace of the Holy Spirit comfort you during this very difficult time. Love you.
Michele Jackson
Michele Jackson
Sister
August 17, 2020
Rest peacefully, Mr. Pearis
Sherri Hinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved