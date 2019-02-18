|
Amato DiBona
Pennsauken - On February 9, 2019, age 92, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved wife of the late Leona H. (nee Decker) and is survived by two sons Anthony (Wendy Schurig) DiBona and Victor DiBona; two sisters Anna LaCava and Christine Firestone. Mr. DiBona was a retired wireman for Telesciences Company in Moorestown and a WWII US Navy veteran. His viewing and funeral will be held on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 East Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment Arlington Cemetery Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 18, 2019