Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Amato DiBona
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amato DiBona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amato DiBona


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amato DiBona Obituary
Amato DiBona

Pennsauken - On February 9, 2019, age 92, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved wife of the late Leona H. (nee Decker) and is survived by two sons Anthony (Wendy Schurig) DiBona and Victor DiBona; two sisters Anna LaCava and Christine Firestone. Mr. DiBona was a retired wireman for Telesciences Company in Moorestown and a WWII US Navy veteran. His viewing and funeral will be held on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 East Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment Arlington Cemetery Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.