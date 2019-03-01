Services
St Joan Of Arc
100 Willow Bend Rd
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-0077
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
100 Willowbend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
00 Willowbend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Alvite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia C. Alvite

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amelia C. Alvite Obituary
Amelia C. Alvite

Marlton - ALVITE, Amelia C. (Mely) On February 26, 2019. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 89. Devoted mother of Joseph Alvite and his wife Theresa, Annabelle Alvite and her husband, Stanley, Sidney Alvite and Eileen Wilburn and her husband, Donald. Adoring grandmother (Lola) of Ryan Alvite. Dear sister of Editha De Los Angeles and Delia Dela Cruz. Mely was born and raised in the Philippines. As a US Navy wife, the family was transferred to San Diego in 1960. She moved the family six times in 13 years, finally settling in Jacksonville, FL. After she retired, she moved to be with family in Indiana and later to Marlton. She loved to travel and has been all over the world. She loved taking photos of the places she traveled and of times with her family. She adored spending time with her only grandchild, Ryan. She will always be remembered for being a very kind, friendly, and always grateful lady. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 10-10:45 AM at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of other expressions memorial, donations may be made to St Joan of Arc Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.