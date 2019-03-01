|
Amelia C. Alvite
Marlton - ALVITE, Amelia C. (Mely) On February 26, 2019. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 89. Devoted mother of Joseph Alvite and his wife Theresa, Annabelle Alvite and her husband, Stanley, Sidney Alvite and Eileen Wilburn and her husband, Donald. Adoring grandmother (Lola) of Ryan Alvite. Dear sister of Editha De Los Angeles and Delia Dela Cruz. Mely was born and raised in the Philippines. As a US Navy wife, the family was transferred to San Diego in 1960. She moved the family six times in 13 years, finally settling in Jacksonville, FL. After she retired, she moved to be with family in Indiana and later to Marlton. She loved to travel and has been all over the world. She loved taking photos of the places she traveled and of times with her family. She adored spending time with her only grandchild, Ryan. She will always be remembered for being a very kind, friendly, and always grateful lady. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 10-10:45 AM at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willowbend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of other expressions memorial, donations may be made to St Joan of Arc Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019