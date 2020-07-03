1/
Amelia R. "Dolly" Petzitello
Amelia "Dolly" R. Petzitello

Williamstown - Amelia "Dolly" R. Petzitello (nee Fugaro) age 86 of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominick "Mickey" J. Petzitello. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Roxann Briggs and son-in-law Daniel Briggs, her Godchildren, many relatives and friends.

Dolly was born in Camden, NJ to Rocco and Rose Fugaro on September 2, 1933. She married Mickey Petzitello on July 26,1952 whom she met at a Camden Catholic dance. They lived in Camden, NJ until moving to Magnolia, NJ in 1965 and living in town for more than 46 years. Dolly worked for Allstate Insurance Company close to forty years before retiring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 funeral will be private.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
