Amelia Sabol
W. Berlin - On April 29th, 2020, Amelia E. Sabol, Amy (Honeybee) 86 yrs old of W. Berlin NJ. Beloved wife of the late George J. Sabol. Devoted mother of Maryann Crowther (Michael) of W. Berlin NJ, Theresa Burlingham (Mark) of Nantucket MA and George Sabol (Kristina) of Woodstown NJ. She is the loving grandmother of John Burch, Jr. (Ashley), Brandon Crowther, Nicole Crowther-Gunning (John), Jennie Sabol and Douglas Sabol. She was predeceased by her grandson Christopher Burch. Amelia also has 5 beautiful great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joseph, John and Mario. Predeceased by her brother Pete and sister Rose. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Amelia was married to George for 47 years at the time of his death. She was an Army wife who travelled the world, while raising three children. After George retired, they owned an operated a steak and hoagie shop on Van Hook St. in Camden NJ, known as George's. Finally retiring in 1980.
Amelia had many friends, including her best friend and partner in crime, Lorie Contardo. She also leaves behind her furry friend, Simon.
The family would like to thank all our friends and family who have provided constant support during these past few months. Our utmost gratitude to our friends at Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees, NJ who helped us keep our mother comfortable and kept her dignity. Special thanks to Andy, Sue, Sherry, Mary and Nancy.
Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 services will be held privately with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice at 5 Eves Dr., Ste 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 OR at 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020