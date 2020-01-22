|
Americo J. (Rick) Cioci
Moorestown - Americo J. (Rick) Cioci, age 85, resident of Care One Harmony Village in Moorestown, NJ passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2020.
Rick was the son of Antimo and Giacinta Cioci, since deceased, and brother of Delores Cioci Barba (Tony), also deceased. Rick was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Koracki; and his second wife, Dorothy Miller. He attended Frankford High School and played football. He served his country honorably during the Korean War in the US Army and went on to work at Allied Chemical from which he retired after 25 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, loved to travel and dance.
He is survived by two stepchildren, Dorothy Miller Hiltebrand and William Miller (Sandra); step- daughter-in-law, Nancy Miller; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his stepson, Edward Miller.
At the request of the family, services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Americo's name may be made to Ascend Hospice, 65 Jackson Drive, Suite 103, Cranford, NJ 07016. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020