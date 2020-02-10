|
|
Amodeo Salvatore "Sam" Beddia
Avalon - Amodeo Salvatore "Sam" Beddia, 91, of Avalon, NJ, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Sam was born November 4, 1928 in Camden, NJ.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Patricia (Booth) Beddia, son Stephen Beddia (Patricia), son Kenneth Beddia (Penny), brother Angelo Beddia (Ann), brother Jimmy Beddia, grandson Jason Beddia (Kimberly), grandson Jeffrey Beddia, granddaughter Kimberly Shea (Evan), granddaughter Caitlin Bender (Brian), granddaughter Elissa Zingler (Christopher), granddaughter Courtney Beddia, 3 great granddaughters Karoline Beddia, Nora Zingler, and Olivia Bender. Sam was predeceased by his parents Salvatore & Giuseppina Beddia, his 1st wife Mary Lou Beddia and his brother Nicolo Beddia.
A church visitation will be held in Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ, on Thursday, February 13 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am. A Military Honors burial will be in Cape May County Veterans' Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd. Cape May Court House, NJ.
Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020