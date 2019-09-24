|
Amy E. Laudicina
Moorestown - Age 73, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Survived by her loving and devoted husband Anthony, her three sons Anthony (Allison) Michael (Jolie) and Robert (Jessica) and her grandchildren Andrew, Zachary and Elliott.
A graduate of New England Conservatory of Music, she was a lover of the arts. A wonderful mother, her love for children led her to an inspired career as a Special Education teacher while earning a Master's degree from Trenton State College. Always smiling and ever caring and helpful, she will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:15 AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem, Wrightstown, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to the , or the Special Olympics, www.sonj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019