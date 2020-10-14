Amy L. Hubler



Gloucester Township - Amy L. Hubler, age 57 of Gloucester Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Harry F. Hubler Jr. for 38 years. Loving Mother of Audrey Uber(Bryan) and Gregory Hubler. Cherished Grandmother of Benjamin and Aria Uber.



She was born to the late Leroy and Helen (nee Midgett) Milligan.



Amy was predeceased by her Nephew Daniel C. Jones and Sister Diane L.Jones. She is also survived by her sisters Pam Cavanaugh (Norm Price), Sandy Mesiano (Jim), Wendy Kelley (Brian) and many Nieces and Nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on October 17, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Ingelsby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Masks required.









