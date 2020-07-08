Amy L. Meier
Collingswood - Amy L. Meier, 61, of Collingswood, NJ passed away on July 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Beloved wife of 19 years to John A. Meier. Loving mother of John Lovenduski, III, Alysha Lovenduski (fiancé Tim), Melissa Meier (Alan) and John T. Meier (Daniel). She is also survived by her mother, Kathleen McDonald, her sister, Cheryl Windsor, two nieces, two nephews and her extended Meier family.
Amy was a 1977 graduate of Shawnee High School, Medford, NJ and earned her Associate Degree from Camden County College. She was a longtime, passionate dietitian with Virtua and Einstein Hospitals.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, July 13, 2020, 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Due to restrictions on number of attendees, Amy's Memorial Service will follow and be private. Interment will also be private.
All are welcome to view the virtual airing of Amy's service, Monday July 13 at 11 AM by joining Zoom Id: 865 2974 3107 / Password: 052359.
Memorial contributions may be made in Amy's memory to the Purple Heart, www.purpleheartfoundation.org/donate
