1/
Amy L. Meier
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy L. Meier

Collingswood - Amy L. Meier, 61, of Collingswood, NJ passed away on July 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beloved wife of 19 years to John A. Meier. Loving mother of John Lovenduski, III, Alysha Lovenduski (fiancé Tim), Melissa Meier (Alan) and John T. Meier (Daniel). She is also survived by her mother, Kathleen McDonald, her sister, Cheryl Windsor, two nieces, two nephews and her extended Meier family.

Amy was a 1977 graduate of Shawnee High School, Medford, NJ and earned her Associate Degree from Camden County College. She was a longtime, passionate dietitian with Virtua and Einstein Hospitals.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, July 13, 2020, 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Due to restrictions on number of attendees, Amy's Memorial Service will follow and be private. Interment will also be private.

All are welcome to view the virtual airing of Amy's service, Monday July 13 at 11 AM by joining Zoom Id: 865 2974 3107 / Password: 052359.

Memorial contributions may be made in Amy's memory to the Purple Heart, www.purpleheartfoundation.org/donate. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
Sending all our love to Amys family during this time of grief. With heartfelt sympathy, Jimmy, Nikki, Maia & Archer
Nikki Kuhn
Friend
July 8, 2020
Amy you were the sweetest person I ever met! Always smiling and happy! May you Rest with Angels ❤ To the family, you are all in our prayers
Michelle Abrams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved