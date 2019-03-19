|
Amy M. Dougherty
Blackwood - Amy M. Dougherty (nee Lord), on March 17, 2019, of Blackwood; formerly of South West Philadelphia. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of James (Teresa), Amy Rush (Pat), Tom (Paula), and Robert (Donna). Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Jamie, Chelsea, Shannon, Megan, and Taylor and great-grandmother of Sofia, Isabell, Sloan, Jordan and Danny. Amy was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am Friday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Coles & Little Gloucester Rds., Blackwood. Funeral Mass 11am at the church. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy's memory to State of New Jersey Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, P.O. Box 340 Trenton, NJ 080625. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019