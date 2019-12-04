Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Ana Guerra


1921 - 2019
Ana Guerra Obituary
Ana Guerra

Pennsauken - Passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 98.

Beloved wife of the late Pablo; Devoted mother of Rosa (Robert) Ramirez, Aida (Pedro) Rodriguez and Iris (Bienvenido) Morales; Loving grandmother of Nancy (Alex) Rodriguez and Melissa (Tai) Portscheller; and great grandmother of Shania Jimenez, Joana Iris Portscheller and Ariana Rodriguez.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Joseph Pro Cathedral, 2907 Federal Street in Camden. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
