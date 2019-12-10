|
|
Anastasia K. Kafetzis
Chambersburg - Anastasia K. Kafetzis, 70, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Laurel Lakes Wellness & Rehab Center, Chambersburg. Born on December 10, 1948 in Karpathos, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Konstantinos G. Sarris and Irene Orfanou Sarris. She was the widow of Konstantinos M. Kafetzis, who preceded her in death on August 28, 2007.
Surviving are two sons, Mihail (Carol) Kafetzis of Chambersburg and Goerge (Sofia) Kafetzis of Oaklyn, NJ; one brother George Sarris of Cape May, NJ; and two sisters, Maria Harokopas and Foula Lazos, both of Greece. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Dino, Demetria and Anastasia Kafetzis, all of Chambersburg and Kostas, Anastasia and Shari Kafetzis, all of Oaklyn, NJ. She was preceded in death by two brothers.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.on Thursday December 12 at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church 615 Mercer St. Cherry Hill, NJ, with interment following in Locustwood Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019