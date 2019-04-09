|
Andre R. Baker, Sr.
Cherry Hill - Andre R. Baker, Sr. of Cherry Hill, NJ died April 5, 2019. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Elisabeth (nee Lichensky). Loving father of Fran Baker of Milford, CT; Andre R. Baker, Jr. of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Patrick and Kathleen Baker. Devoted grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 2. Also survived by his loving dog Mickey. Relatives and friends will gather Friday evening 5 to 6:45pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Friday 7pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to help Veterans with PTSD by donating to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019