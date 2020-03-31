|
Andrea Hahn-Walsh
Cherry Hill - Andrea Hahn-Walsh of Cherry Hill, NJ, died March 28, 2020. Age 52. Beloved wife of David B. Walsh. Loving mother of Rachel Collis (Michael) of Haddonfield, NJ and Daniel Walsh of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Madison Collis. Beloved daughter of Ray (deceased) and Joan Hahn. Dear sister of Martin Hahn (Eva) and Frank Hahn, and Aunt to Galen Hahn. Funeral services private. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the countless wonderful aspects of Andrea 's life involving her loving family and her Cherry Hill West High School community. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020