Atlantic City - Andrea Louise Strack-Punch, 50, of Atlantic City formerly of Magnolia NJ passed away suddenly on May 4th, 2020. Andrea is the daughter of Carole A. and the late Carl S. Strack of Magnolia. She is also survived by her brothers,Carl Andrew, Curtis Edward of Magnolia, NJ, Craig William (JudithLynn) and her niece Louise Robin of Somerdale NJ. She is also survived by many cousins, friends, Daniel Punch and his daughter Stephanie. Andrea loved animals,especially cats and had many of them over her lifetime. She loved writing poems,many of which her brother Craig put to music and performed at various rock clubs in the South Jersey area, such as Bonnie Roxx,The Galaxy, The Empire Rock Club, The Pitman Theater, Dick Lee's and recorded them at The Music Place in Berlin, NJ. Donations in Andrea's name would be appreciated to the Animal Shelter of the giver's choice. Cremation services provided by Bradley Funeral Home of Marlton, NJ.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
