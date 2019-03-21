|
Andrea M. Devlin
Pine Hill - On March 18, 2019, Andrea, age 43. Beloved daughter of Andrew L. Devlin of Pine Hill; and her mother Diane Huesser and step-father Charles F. Huesser, Sr. of Pine Hill. Loving mother of John Paul Froggatt, Jr., and proud Grandma to Emma, Arabella. Loving fiancée of Alvin Thompson. Dear sister of Martha, Charles Jr., and the late Laura (who passed 7 months ago). Proud aunt of Krystal Devlin (and her children Bella and Victoria). She will sadly be missed by the "smartest dog in the world" - Zoey and her two cats - Cleo and Tony. Andrea worked in the Pine Hill Schools and loved all her students and teachers at the Bean School. Relatives & friends are invited to attend the visitation with family on Saturday 1-2 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 (www.donors1.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019