|
|
Andrea Zane
Mantua - Andrea Zane (nee Eddy) age 71 years of Mantua died peacefully Saturday August 10, 2019 in Voorhees. Mrs. Zane was born in Lamar, Colorado and raised in Salem, NJ. She worked as the Sales Director for Del Val Media in Marlton for the last seven years and was well known in the business community. Mrs. Zane was a member of the Church of the Incarnation, Mantua. She was an avid reader, gardener, enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time in Sea Isle.
She is survived by her children, John "J.J." Hogan of West Deptford, Traci and Edward Schmidt of Woolwich; her grandchildren, Gabrielle, Austin, Alexis and Ava; her sisters, Suzanne and Tom Charron of Florida, Cheryl Parker of Washington and her brothers, Randy and Sue Eddy of Colorado and Rod and Robin Eddy of Louisiana.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday August 16, 2019 in the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Friday morning after 10 AM until Mass time. Inurnment Private. Arrangements by McBride - Foley Funeral Home, Paulsboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua, NJ 08051. Memories can be shared at ww.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 13, 2019