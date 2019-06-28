|
|
Andreas Lavdas
Voorhees - LAVDAS-
Andreas, age 87 of Voorhees on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Ifigenia (nee Zannaskis). Devoted father of Anna Lavdas and fiancé Peter Pittaoulis of Voorhees and Frank (Effie) of Marlton. Loving grandfather of Terence, Andre, Andrew and Leo. Also survived by his brother Angelo (Stella) Lavdas of Voorhees and sister Eleni Vartholomeous of Andros, Greece. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill. NJ followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations be made to Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church renovation project. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019