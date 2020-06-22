Andres Hernandez
1931 - 2020
Andres Hernandez

Turnersville - age 89 years, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Santa R. (nee Acosta) for over 60 years. Devoted father of Andres and William Hernandez. Loving grandfather of Andre and Daniel Hernandez and his wife Stacy. Dear uncle of Ruth and her husband Roger, Tony and Reverend Edwin Martinez and his wife Elizabeth. Also survived by great nieces and nephews Jessica, Eddie, Alexandra and Shahna and great, great niece Jazlyne Colon.

Prior to retirement, Andres worked for Camden County Highway Dept for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and horse racing.

Services are being held privately at the Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Interment will take place at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
