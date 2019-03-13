Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Fellowship United Methodist Church
Seventh Ave. and Garden St.
Haddon Heights, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship United Methodist Church
Seventh Ave. and Garden St.
Haddon Heights, NJ
Ewing Twp. - Andrew B. Swanson, 61, passed away at his residence on Jan. 30. Born in Camden, NJ, Drew grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ before living most recently in Ewing Township. Prior to his passing, Drew worked for Highlands Insurance Co. in Ewing Township. Drew was a 1980 graduate of Lehigh University, where he received a bachelor of science and was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. His parents, Robert S. and Mildred S. Swanson, predeceased him. He is survived by a sister, Eileen Swanson of Oceanside, CA.; brother Charles R. Swanson and his wife, Andria, of Audubon, NJ and brother Mark S. Swanson and his wife, Ninette, of Port Angeles, Wash., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. His wife, Stacy C. Swanson, passed away in 2006. A visitation time will be held at 10:00 and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., Apr. 13, at Fellowship United Methodist Church, Seventh Ave. and Garden St., Haddon Heights, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the church would be greatly appreciated. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 13, 2019
