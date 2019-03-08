|
Andrew Cooper
Pennsauken - On March 6, 2019; age 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary; Devoted father of Patricia M. Hartson (Gordon), Mary Lynn Hanson and the late Cynthia Davis (late Richard); Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Michael, Daniel, Angela and John.
Mr. Cooper was born in Glen Carbon, PA on August 24, 1930 to the late Michael and Teresa (nee Solo). Prior to his retirement, Mr. Cooper was employed by Boeing in Ridley Park, PA for over 25 years. He was also a US Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed music, Philadelphia sports teams, reading, spending time outdoors and tinkering in his workshop on various projects.
All services are being handled privately at the request of the family under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 8, 2019